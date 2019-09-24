Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $52.00 price target on Herc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price target on Herc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Herc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.39 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Herc’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 115.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 602.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

