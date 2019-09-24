Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and last traded at GBX 1,284 ($16.78), 47,529 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 80,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,302 ($17.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.43 million and a PE ratio of -18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,304.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,149.80.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

