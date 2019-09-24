Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 256,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,708. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 793.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 719,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $10,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

