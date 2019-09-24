Head to Head Review: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Regions Financial (NASDAQ:RF)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First of Long Island alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First of Long Island and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Regions Financial 2 5 9 0 2.44

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $17.34, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 28.68% 10.80% 0.99% Regions Financial 26.43% 10.86% 1.25%

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First of Long Island pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $140.52 million 3.99 $41.57 million $1.63 13.93 Regions Financial $6.41 billion 2.47 $1.76 billion $1.36 11.65

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats First of Long Island on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.