Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.52

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and traded as high as $24.37. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 74 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $43,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

