Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares in the company, valued at $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 9.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 11.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 397.2% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

