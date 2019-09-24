Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 9.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 400,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,942. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

