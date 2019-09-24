Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives €125.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €125.64 ($146.10).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNR1. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of HNR1 traded up €1.30 ($1.51) on Thursday, reaching €153.00 ($177.91). 113,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.65. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

