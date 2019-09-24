Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,518,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 377,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,233,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,230,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 720,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,916,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 66,414 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,399. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $47.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

