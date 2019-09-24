Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Up 5.6%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.82, 242,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 294% from the average session volume of 61,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALL. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $359.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,812. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

