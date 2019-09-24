Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

HFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price (down from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of LON HFD traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173.20 ($2.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.87 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.20 ($4.50).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

