Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.85

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and traded as low as $18.76. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2,646 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

