Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.78. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 113.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

