Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CFO John C. Rickel Sells 10,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,772. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 71,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $5,485,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $2,793,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

