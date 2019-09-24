Graft One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,317.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Graft has a total market cap of $309,138.00 and approximately $18,317.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00692172 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003936 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003406 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,001,275 coins and its circulating supply is 590,898,275 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

