Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 9.8% Following Insider Selling

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $20.16, 1,383,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 339% from the average session volume of 315,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Specifically, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $4,032,009.72. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 82,213 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $1,788,132.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a current ratio of 17.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Article: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.