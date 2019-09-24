Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $62.00 Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

