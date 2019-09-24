Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G. HSBC set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.05 ($19.83).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.