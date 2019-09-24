Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €223.63 ($260.04).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €211.25 ($245.64) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €206.27. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

