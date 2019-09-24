Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 105,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.