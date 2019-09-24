GoldFund Market Capitalization Hits $43,291.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market cap of $43,291.00 and $255.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005159 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000962 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,935,091 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.