Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 417,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,577,000.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.