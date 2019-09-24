Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Global Invacom Group Ltd (LON:GINV) rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25,673% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $14.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

