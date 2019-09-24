Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.40

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $26.38. Global Indemnity shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 443 shares traded.

GBLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Indemnity by 142.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Indemnity by 658.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Global Indemnity by 113.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

