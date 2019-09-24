Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 71333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Global Energy Metals from C$0.24 to C$0.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

