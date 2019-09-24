Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Shares Purchased by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Global Eagle Entertainment makes up 0.4% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Steger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,190.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. Insiders have acquired 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 192,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,611. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.53 million. Research analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENT shares. ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

Global Eagle Entertainment Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

