Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98,108.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including $50.68, $20.33, $13.92 and $10.42. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $98,108.00 and $2,175.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00648104 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021260 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001695 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,017,838 coins and its circulating supply is 5,867,830 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $7.59, $13.92, $5.63, $33.89, $20.33, $31.10, $24.71, $10.42, $11.91, $50.68 and $70.83. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.