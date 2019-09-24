Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.16, 149,273 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 118,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)
Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.
