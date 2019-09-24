Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.16, 149,273 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 118,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Genetic Technologies comprises 0.1% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpine Group USVI LLC owned 0.18% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.