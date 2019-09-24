Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 173876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Gen III Oil from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

In related news, Director Gregory Mark Clarkes purchased 150,000 shares of Gen III Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,752,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,324.43. Insiders acquired 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,938 in the last ninety days.

Gen III Oil Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

