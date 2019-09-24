Gems Market Capitalization Hits $437,174.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Gems has a market capitalization of $437,174.00 and $5,281.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00190354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01020820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00087302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

