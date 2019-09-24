Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Gear Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:GENGF)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 4,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Gear Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENGF)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

