Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GMDA. ValuEngine upgraded Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gamida Cell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

