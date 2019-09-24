Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 116,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Gaia has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $17.20.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaia news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 105,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Insiders have acquired 278,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.