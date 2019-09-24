Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.47. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 18,951,730 shares.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $413,394,000 after purchasing an additional 738,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $244,867,000 after purchasing an additional 446,954 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after purchasing an additional 761,139 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

