Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.79.

FCX stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $413,394,000 after acquiring an additional 738,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $244,867,000 after acquiring an additional 446,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after acquiring an additional 761,139 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

