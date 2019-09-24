Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.49. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 4,573,378 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on FSM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 87,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

