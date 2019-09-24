FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

FORM opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.38. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,104.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,035 shares of company stock worth $1,157,523. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 343.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in FormFactor by 9.1% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

