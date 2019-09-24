Force Protocol (FOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007344 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001626 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,581,347 tokens. The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

