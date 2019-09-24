Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 20%

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 143,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 240,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.