Flowtech Fluidpower PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.13 (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (LON:FLO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FLO traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 557,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.39. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31.

In other news, insider Bryce Rowan Nicholas Brooks sold 45,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £55,546.80 ($72,581.73). Also, insider Bill Wilson acquired 16,870 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075.30 ($26,231.94).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

