FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading Up 0%

Shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.83 and last traded at $75.82, approximately 5,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

