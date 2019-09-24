First Graphene (ASX:FGR) Shares Up 4.8%

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 1,621,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $104.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22.

First Graphene Company Profile (ASX:FGR)

First Graphene Limited develops and produces high technology graphene materials in Sri Lanka. The company was formerly known as First Graphite Limited and changed its name to First Graphene Limited in November 2017. First Graphene Limited is based in Nedlands, Australia.

