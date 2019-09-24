FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of eve Sleep (LON:EVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

eve Sleep stock opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.52. eve Sleep has a 52 week low of GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.98 ($0.27).

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

