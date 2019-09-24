Financial Review: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Kiwibox.com (NASDAQ:KIWB)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Progress Software alerts:

This table compares Progress Software and Kiwibox.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 13.30% 30.71% 14.02% Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A

Progress Software has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwibox.com has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Progress Software and Kiwibox.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progress Software presently has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. Given Progress Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Kiwibox.com.

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kiwibox.com does not pay a dividend. Progress Software pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progress Software has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and Kiwibox.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $397.17 million 4.47 $63.49 million $2.13 18.65 Kiwibox.com $10,000.00 N/A -$4.88 million N/A N/A

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwibox.com.

Summary

Progress Software beats Kiwibox.com on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Kiwibox.com Company Profile

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.