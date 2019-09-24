FansTime Price Down 13.7% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinMex and HADAX. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $103,580.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00186947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00976602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.