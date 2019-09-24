Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $390.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.93 million and the lowest is $389.60 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $377.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NYSE FN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,614,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,228,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 68,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

