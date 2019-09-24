Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) PT Set at C$0.92 by Fundamental Research

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) has been given a C$0.92 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 260.78% from the company’s previous close.

Eve & Co Inc stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,197. Eve & Co Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.89.

In other news, Director Ravi Sood sold 428,979 shares of Eve & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$154,432.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,496.60.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

