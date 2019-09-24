Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.86 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. Ether Zero has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $944,421.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.10 or 0.02071554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 207,120,795 coins and its circulating supply is 165,091,382 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

