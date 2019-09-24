Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

ERIE stock opened at $190.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.86. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.48. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

