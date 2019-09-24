EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,441. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

